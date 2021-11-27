Outgoing commissioners honored

Mark Preisinger and Mike Griswold were recognized this week as they wrap up their time on the Leavenworth City Commission.

The two men lost in their bids for reelection during this month's election. And Tuesday marked their last City Commission meeting as commissioners.

Griswold is completing a four-year term on the commission.

Each year, the five-member City Commission selects a commissioner to serve as mayor. Griswold served as the city's mayor in 2020.

Commissioner Nancy Bauder, who is the current mayor, said Griswold's year as mayor was devoted to getting the community through the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The year was fraught with changes from one week to the next," Bauder said. "He handled it calmly, conducting many Facebook Live town halls throughout the year."

Bauder said Griswold informed the public as things changed and also provided information about COVID-19 relief funds that were available.

Griswold expressed appreciation to City Manager Paul Kramer and his team. Griswold said it has been a privilege to work with his fellow commissioners.

"I appreciate all of the citizens of Leavenworth and particularly those who understand what it takes for a commission to get things done," he said.

Griswold said he appreciated members of the public who make good faith efforts to provide feedback.

"I enjoyed my term on the commission and am proud of what we were able to accomplish in four short years," he said.

He said there have been many long-term improvements for the city during the last four years.

He pointed to the establishment of a rental coordinator position, a stormwater management program, increased funding for street repairs, significant improvements to parks and the creation of a new comprehensive plan for the city.

Griswold wished the new City Commission good luck.

Preisinger has served on the City Commission since 2009. During his tenure, he has served as the city's mayor three times.

"Commissioner Preisinger has been giving his all to the city of Leavenworth for over 10 years," Bauder said.

Bauder said Preisinger has worked tirelessly to bring more hotels and other businesses to Leavenworth.

Prior to his service on the City Commission, Preisinger spent eight years on the Leavenworth Board of Education.

"I am very proud of my nearly 21 years of elected office on the school board and the City Commission," Preisinger said.

Preisinger said his votes could sometimes not please everyone, but he always asked himself what was best for the overall good of Leavenworth.

He said the city and nation are in unsettled political times. He argued false narratives were espoused during the campaign for the recent City Commission election.

Preisinger said the City Commission has not sold the former Club Venom building for $1.

The city purchased the building, located at 600 Cherokee St., for $205,000.

Local business owners who are interested in redeveloping the building have proposed purchasing the property from the city for $1.

But a development agreement has not been approved for the project, and the building remains under the ownership of the city.

Preisinger also disputed rumors that commissioners were planning to implement another mask mandate as well as a vaccine mandate.

"Crime is not running rampant in Leavenworth, nor was there ever any discussion of defunding the police," Preisinger said.

During a public hearing is September, Preisinger argued the only way for the city to achieve what is referred to as a revenue neutral property tax rate would be to defund the Leavenworth Police Department. But Preisinger said at the time he did not support defunding the police.

During his comments Tuesday, Preisinger accused people who espoused the false narratives of being small in stature and compromising their integrity to influence a local, nonpartisan election.

"I will now take my leave with my head held high, my integrity uncompromised," he said.

Preisinger said Leavenworth is becoming a destination for families and businesses.

"Leavenworth is moving forward," he said. "People are moving here. Houses are being built. New businesses are setting up shop."

Preisinger said he wishes the new City Commission nothing best the best and hopes commissioners place the best interests of Leavenworth above all else.

"Do what is right for Leavenworth," he said.

Two new commissioners, Griff Martin and Edd Hingula, will be sworn in during a special meeting Dec. 7, according to City Clerk Carla Williamson.

Commissioner Jermaine Wilson, who was reelected earlier this month, also will take the oath as he starts a new term.

The special meeting will be followed by a City Commission study session.

In other business

The Leavenworth City Commission:

• Reached a consensus to advance an ordinance to declare the necessity of appropriating private property by condemnation. The ordinance will be brought back to the commission for a final vote.

Commissioners have discussed using eminent domain to acquire land from The Home Depot for easements for a project that will make improvements to the intersection of Kansas 7 Highway and Eisenhower Road.

• Approved a contract with HDR, Kansas City, Missouri, for an amount not to exceed $178,810. The company will perform a condition assessment of the city's wastewater treatment plant.

• Approved an agreement with Southwest Janitorial, Garden City, for $89,160. The company will provide janitorial services for four city-owned facilities.

• Approved an ordinance that increases the businesses that can sell city dog tags.