County denies plat

When they met this week, Leavenworth County commissioners unanimously voted down a plat that had been recommended for approval by the county's Planning Commission.

The applicants for the preliminary and final plat were seeking to create a two-lot subdivision from a five-acre parcel on the corner of 171st Street and McIntyre Road.

County commissioners typically approve plats as part of their consent agenda. They use the consent agenda to approve multiple items with a single motion.

And commissioners approved two preliminary and final plats and a replat as part of the consent agenda for Wednesday's meeting. But the plat for the proposed two-lot subdivision was placed on the agenda as a separate item because it required two exceptions to county regulations.

According to Amy Allison, deputy planning and zoning director, an existing home and detached garage, or barn, already are located on the property. The garage does not meet a 105-foot setback requirement.

The proposed dividing lot between the two lots also would not have been at a 90-degree angle from a roadway as required by the county. The proposed dividing line was not a 90-degree angle in order to allow the barn to be included in the same lot as the house.

Several residents who live in the area expressed opposition to approval of the plat. They expressed concern the two-lot subdivision would change the character of the neighborhood and argued that granting exceptions would establish a precedent for the county.

Members of the county's Planning Commission had voted 5-2 to recommend approval of the plat, according to Allison.

The proposed subdivision met zoning requirements. The parcel is located in a zoning district that allows 2.5 acre lots.

The proposed plat would have split the parcel into one 2.51-acre lot and one 2.52-acre lot.

The plat also was consistent with the land use plan of the county's comprehensive plan.

Commissioner Vicky Kaaz said the land was developed as a five-acre parcel. She said the owners are now asking the commission to grant exceptions so they can take advantage of zoning for 2.5-acre lots.

"I don't think that's what we had intended when we were developing this comprehensive plan," she said.

Commission Jeff Culbertson suggested approval of the plat would not help preserve agricultural land because the five-acre parcel probably is not being used for agricultural purposes.

County Counselor David Van Parys advised commissioners against being concerned about setting a precedent.

"Each case is handled separately," he said.

He said any person can appeal in court a decision made by the County Commission.

The County Commission's chairman, Mike Smith, was absent from Wednesday's meeting.

At one point, Commissioner Mike Stieben suggested delaying a decision on the plat until Smith was available.

"It would be nice for everybody to weigh in," he said.

A motion to table the matter until Dec. 8 failed with a 2-2 vote. Culbertson and Kaaz voted against the motion.

At one point, Kaaz questioned whether the matter was dead because of a lack of a motion for approval.

Van Parys suggested a motion be made to either approve or deny the application in order to resolve the matter.

A motion made by Commissioner Doug Smith to approve the preliminary and final plat failed with all four commissioners who were present voting against it.

Stieben said he voted against the motion because he did not have sufficient time to study the matter.

Later during the meeting, local surveyor Joe Herring, who was representing the applicants, asked commissioners to provide written reasons for why they voted against the plat.

"I would like in writing why that plat was denied," he said.

Van Parys said commissioners are not required to provide written reasons for their decisions.

In other business

The Leavenworth County Commission:

• Approved a proposal from ConvergeOne, Bloomington, Minnesota, for upgrades to the county's phone system for an amount not to exceed $86,524.

• Approved an addendum to a contract with Olsson, Kansas City, Missouri, to manage a planned fiber optic network project for the county at a cost not to exceed $169,000.