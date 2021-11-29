Health Department reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The deaths were reported as part of a weekly update released Monday. This was the Health Department's first update about local COVID-19 cases since Nov. 22.

The Health Department did not release details about the two people who died. But a comparison of the update released Monday with the one from last week reveals the two additional deaths.

A total of 78 Leavenworth County residents have died from complications with COVID-19.

Monday's update from the Health Department also reported 180 new community cases of the coronavirus in Leavenworth County as well as one new case involving an inmate at the CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center.

Of the new community cases, 144 involve people who are not vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the Health Department.

A total of 10,420 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department also reported Monday that three county residents were in the hospital because of COVID-19. Two of these patients have not been vaccinated for the disease.

A total of 345 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR