Driver taken to hospital after rollover

The Leavenworth Times

A driver was taken to the hospital after his car overturned in a field in western Leavenworth County, according to a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported at 2:45 p.m. Friday at 234th Street and McLouth Road.

A 21-year-old Nortonville man apparently was driving south in a Chrysler Concorde when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert. The car turned over, coming to rest in a field about 100 feet from the roadway, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The driver was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas.