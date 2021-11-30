Eisenhower Road to reopen

A section of Eisenhower Road in west Leavenworth remained closed Monday morning. But the road should be opening soon.

County commissioners are planning to have a ribbon cutting for the road Wednesday afternoon along with representatives of the cities of Leavenworth and Lansing.

"Eisenhower is getting really close to being open," Bill Noll, infrastructure and construction services director for the county, said last week.

Noll did not know for sure when Eisenhower Road will reopen when he spoke last week to county commissioners. But he said the project "will be wrapping up quickly."

The county government has paid to widen Eisenhower Road from two lanes to four lanes from west of 13th Street to County Road 5. A traffic light also has been installed at 20th Street and Eisenhower Road as part of the project.

The project was promised by county commissioners when voters approved the renewal of a countywide sales tax in 2015.

In 2020, county commissioners approved a $5.88 million bid for the construction work for the project. They also approved an additional bid for $260,950 for the traffic light.

The traffic light previously was a source of contention between city of Leavenworth and county officials.

County commissioners discussed placing a roundabout at the intersection of 20th Street and Eisenhower Road. But Leavenworth officials argued an agreement between the county and Leavenworth and Lansing called for a traffic signal at that location.

County commissioners eventually agreed to have the county to pay for the traffic light.

Noll said last week that a final punch list had been prepared for the project. He said there were a couple of items that needed to be taken care of.

"I look forward to the completion of the project," he said. "It does look good."

