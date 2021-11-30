Former LCF inmate convicted of trafficking contraband

The Leavenworth Times

A former Lansing Correctional Facility inmate has been convicted of trafficking contraband into the prison, according to a prosecution official.

A jury found George E. Phillips Jr., 34, guilty following a trial Monday in Leavenworth County District Court.

Phillips was found to have a cell phone in his cell along with a charger Jan. 23, 2016, at LCF. Corrections officers found another cell phone in Phillips' cell Aug. 20, 2016, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Cell phones are considered contraband in the prison.

"These phones cannot be monitored," Thompson said in a news release. "They have been known to be responsible for criminal activity out of the prison such as drug activity and violence. These cell phones are more dangerous than inmates possessing almost anything besides weapons."