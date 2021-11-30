Lansing woman recreates governor's mansion out of gingerbread

Forty pounds of flour. Thirty-two pounds of butter and 24 dozen eggs.

These are among the ingredients Johanna Rosson used to make a gingerbread house replica of the governor's mansion, Cedar Crest.

The Lansing woman's creation will be on display at the state Capitol in Topeka through Dec. 29.

"It's really a cool house," Rosson said.

Her gingerbread recreation of the governor's mansion stands more than two feet tall and about four feet long.

Rosson, whose work has led to television appearances, said she has recreated other historic structures out of gingerbread including a train depot for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Illinois.

After taking some time off from doing large displays, she decided to once again tackle a large project.

She initiated the Cedar Crest project by contacting her state senator who put her in touch with people at governor's mansion.

In late September, she visited the grounds of Cedar Crest and took photographs of the house.

She started making her gingerbread version after Halloween.

Rosson said she was in the homestretch of the project last week.

"Every day, I've been working on it," she said.

Rosson said she devoted between three and 12 hours to the project each day.

It was put on display at the state Capitol on Monday.

"It's completely edible," Rosson said of her creation.

But she admitted to using plastic food wrap on the windows.

The gingerbread house also features battery-powered lighting.

Rosson said she has fun with the details as she works on a gingerbread house. For her Cedar Crest house, she cut pieces of sour belt candy to replicate slate tiles for the roof. For brown drainpipes, she used root beer candy sticks.

As she worked on the project, Rosson posted pictures of the gingerbread house on a Facebook page she maintains, Johanna's Gingerbread.

Rosson said she began making gingerbread houses after admiring ones in bakery windows while her husband was stationed in Germany for the Army in the mid 1990s.

"And I kind of taught myself how to do it," she said.

She found a cookbook with patterns for gingerbread houses.

Rosson now makes her own patterns for her creations.

Rosson said mishaps are not uncommon as she works on gingerbread houses, and she has to make repairs all the time.

"I can kind of repair anything," she said.

