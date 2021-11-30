LCF officer injured by inmate

The Leavenworth Times

The Kansas Department of Corrections is investigating an incident in which a corrections officer was injured by an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The incident occurred Monday morning. The officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to Carol Pitts, public information officer for the KDOC.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and once concluded the findings will be presented to the appropriate authorities for possible criminal prosecution," Pitts said in an email.

Pitts said she was unable to release additional information about the officer's condition because of health privacy laws.

A similar incident was reported Nov. 3 at LCF, which resulted in an officer being hospitalized.