Bill named after Fort Leavenworth soldier signed into law

The Leavenworth Times

A bill named in memory of a soldier who was stationed at Fort Leavenworth has been signed into law, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran's office.

The Col. John M. McHugh Tuition Fairness for Survivors Act was signed into law Tuesday. The law expands in-state tuition eligibility for the families of certain military service members who died while on active duty and veterans who die from service-connected disabilities, according to the news release.

The law is named after a soldier who was killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2010, while he and his family were stationed at Fort Leavenworth. His daughter was attending Kansas State University at the time.

The bill was introduced by Moran, R-Kansas, who is the ranking member of the U.S. Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee and the committee's chairman, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana.

“We can’t thank Sens. Moran and Tester enough for their work in getting this bill passed,” Kelly McHugh, daughter of Col. John McHugh, said in a news release. “Education was important to our father, so having his name attached to a bill that will assist other Gold Star families as they pursue their college educations is a huge honor.”