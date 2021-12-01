City offers drop boxes for Santa letters

Children wanting to send letters to Santa Claus don't need to go to the Post Office. They can drop off their letters at Leavenworth City Hall or two other city-owned facilities.

The Leavenworth City Clerk's Office and Parks and Recreation Department are once again participating in a letters to Santa program.

Children can drop their letters in a white drop box located in front of the main entrance to Leavenworth City Hall, 100 N. Fifth St., as well as in boxes that have been set up at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St., and Haymarket Square, 649 Cherokee St.

"If kids write a letter to Santa, they need to make sure that they put their address on the letter so that Santa can send a postcard back," City Clerk Carla Williamson said.

She said the postcards will be personalized using information from the letters.

Williamson said letters to Santa need to be dropped off by Dec. 19 to ensure children can receive responses by Christmas.

The city of Leavenworth launched the Santa letters program last year.

Williamson credits former Public Works Director Mike McDonald with coming up with the idea.

A white drop box was placed in front of City Hall last year to allow people to drop off documents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Williamson said city officials initially intended for the box to be in place on a temporary basis, but it has never been moved. She said McDonald suggested the idea of using the box at Christmastime for letters to Santa.

