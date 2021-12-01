Johnson-Fritz sentenced to five years for solicitation of capital murder

A woman has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for her role in soliciting the murder of an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Renee Johnson-Fritz, 44, Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court to 59 months, or four years and 11 months.

Johnson-Fritz pleaded guilty in October to solicitation to commit capital murder.

The charge stems from an April 2019 attack on an inmate at LCF. The inmate, who was stabbed more than 20 times, survived the attack.

Johnson-Fritz reportedly forwarded a message from her husband, who is an inmate in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections, to an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The message reportedly indicated the victim should be "crossed out."

Witnesses who testified during a March preliminary hearing for Johnson-Fritz's husband, Frederick Fritz, said he holds a leadership position in the Aryan Brotherhood of Kansas. The victim also was associated with the Aryan Brotherhood.

Frederick Fritz allegedly was angry with the victim for screwing up.

Fifty-nine months was considered the standard prison sentence in the Johnson-Fritz's case based on her criminal history.

Johnson-Fritz's attorney, Adam Stolte, said his client's previous convictions were for misdemeanors, none of which involved acts of violence.

Stolte requested that his client be placed on probation instead of sent to prison.

Assistant County Attorney Christopher Lyon said the prosecution was not taking a position on sentencing per the terms of a plea agreement.

Stolte said the threat of a five-year prison sentence should be motivation for his client "to do everything that is required of her on probation."

The defense attorney also said his client had played a minor role in what happened to the victim.

"Her involvement in this is limited to passing a letter," Stolte said.

When given the opportunity to speak, Johnson-Fritz said she sincerely apologized for the role she played.

At the time, Johnson-Fritz had no idea her husband was a member of the Aryan Brotherhood, she said.

"I accept responsibility for sending the message," Johnson-Fritz said.

She said her actions were extremely negligent.

Johnson-Fritz said she initially pleaded not guilty to the charge of solicitation to commit capital murder because she was not the sole conspirator, but she changed her plea because of the role she played.

Johnson-Fritz said she has no desire to speak with her husband or his friends who also are incarcerated. She plans to look into what she needs to do to divorce her husband. She said they have a common law marriage.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman asked Johnson-Fritz how she became involved with her husband.

Johnson-Fritz said a mutual friend who was at the Lansing Correctional Facility asked her if she wanted a pen pal, and she began communicating with Fritz.

She said he asked to send correspondence, such as birthday cards, to other inmates on his behalf. She said the inmates kept her address and started sending her letters to be forwarded to others who were in prison.

"I never asked for that," she said.

Kuckelman said the law requires substantial and compelling reasons in order to depart from the state's sentencing guidelines, which are set by the Legislature.

The judge said Stolte had offered substantial reasons, but they were not compelling.

"I cannot find any basis for a departure in this case," Kuckelman said.

He said Johnson-Fritz made bad choices, which resulted in serious injuries. He said staff at LCF also had been placed in jeopardy because they had to break up the attack, which involved multiple inmates.

"This incident was not a minor incident," Kuckelman said.

The judge said he was surprised by what he considers the short length of the sentence called under the state guidelines.

Kuckelman said Johnson-Fritz will receive credit for 306 days she has spent in the county jail. He said she also can have her sentence reduced by up to 15% for good behavior.

Frederick Fritz also faces a charge of solicitation to commit capital murder.

His case is scheduled to go to trial April 18.

Andrew Hogue, the inmate who reportedly received the forwarded message from Johnson-Fritz, is charged with attempted capital murder for allegedly carrying out the attack.

His case is scheduled to go to trial April 25.

