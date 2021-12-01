Propane leak results in evacuations

A leak from a large propane tank resulted in nearby evacuations in Lansing, a fire department spokesman said.

The leak was coming from a 30,000-gallon tank located on Santa Fe Drive, said Mike Stackhouse, chief of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1.

The leak was reported at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday.

No fires or explosions were reported as a result of the propane leak. Stackhouse said the leak ultimately was stopped by the turning of valves.

He said it appears a valve may not have been completely shut off, resulting in the leak.

"The leak was relatively small," Stackhouse said.

But he said the size of the tank led to concerns. A hazardous materials team from the Leavenworth Fire Department was called to provide assistance.