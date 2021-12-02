Attorney: Bridge shooting case may end with plea deal

A trial has been scheduled for a man accused of opening fire last year on the Centennial Bridge. But the defendant's attorney said there is a chance the case may be resolved with a plea agreement.

Jason R. Westrem appeared Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court for his arraignment.

Westrem, 38, Houston Lake, Missouri, is facing nine felony charges including attempted first-degree murder in connection to a May 27, 2020, incident on the Centennial Bridge.

The bridge stretches across the Missouri River from Leavenworth to Platte County, Missouri.

Westrem is accused of firing at occupied vehicles on the bridge.

An affidavit prepared by a Leavenworth police detective alleges Westrem fired at least 15 shots from a handgun and at least 23 rounds from an AR-15 style rifle.

One person was wounded by gunfire. Westrem also was injured when he reportedly was struck by a vehicle.

Defense attorney Clinton Lee said Westrem was entering a not guilty plea Wednesday.

"The parties are engaged in negotiations," Lee said. "There's some chance we might resolve this case."

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman scheduled a jury trial for May 16 but said the case can be taken up early if the parties reach a resolution.

Westrem is free on bond, but he is required to remain under house arrest with electronic monitoring.

