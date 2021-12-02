County tables SUP application

Leavenworth County commissioners have tabled a request for a special use permit for a fencing company that previously did not complete a job for the county government.

Commissioners plan to take up the special use permit application for Forever Fencing again when they meet Dec. 22.

The special use permit is required because the business, located at 25701 Donahoo Road, is being operated in an area that is zoned for residential use.

Ahead of the Wednesday's County Commission meeting, County Counselor David Van Parys sent a memorandum to commissioners regarding a 2008 project for which Forever Fencing was hired.

According to Van Parys' memorandum, the county gave the company $33,186 as prepayment for replacing fencing as part of a road improvement project. But Van Parys stated that the fencing work was never completed.

Van Parys stated in his memorandum that commissioners are allowed to consider past actions by Forever Fencing when considering whether the company will comply with the conditions of a special use permit.

According to Amy Allison, deputy director of the Leavenworth County Planning and Zoning Department, owners of Forever Fencing were notified the business needed a special use permit in 2018. The county filed a couple of court cases against the company as it continued to operate without the permit.

"They said they would apply, so the case was dropped," Allison told commissioners Wednesday.

Prior to Wednesday's County Commission meeting, members of the county's Planning Commission voted 5-2 to recommend approval of the special use permit.

Attorney KiAnn Caprice spoke Wednesday on behalf of Raymond and Lisa Reynolds, who are the applicants for the special use permit.

Caprice said it previously had been Lisa Reynolds' understanding that a special use permit was not needed for the business.

Raymond Reynolds also addressed commissioners during the meeting. He apologized to Commissioner Doug Smith, who previously worked as the county's road and bridge superintendent.

Raymond Reynolds said Smith had been involved in the 2008 project.

Raymond Reynolds said he thought another attorney previously resolved the issue.

"We did not run from the county," he said. "We tried to resolve it."

Van Parys later said no agreement was reached between the county and Forever Fencing to resolve the matter.

Raymond Reynolds said, despite the 2008 project, the county has since hired his company for other work.

Smith made a motion to deny the special use permit.

The motion was voted down 1-4 with only Smith voting for it.

Commissioners then approved a motion to table the matter. The motion passed 4-1 with only Smith voting against it.

Commissioner Mike Stieben said he received Van Parys' memorandum on Monday.

Caprice provided commissioners with a packet of information during Wednesday's meeting.

"I haven't had any time at all to look at the packet," Stieben said.

Stieben said it is "very difficult to know what the facts are."

Commission Chairman Mike Smith said he has questions about the application, and he does not want to miss any information.

Commissioner Jeff Culbertson, who participated in the meeting by telephone, asked if there have been protests by neighbors.

Allison said the county received correspondence from four or five neighbors who are supportive of the business.

She said an earlier complaint had resulted in code enforcement action, which led to the application for the special use permit.

Stieben asked what would happen to the business if the special use permit application is denied.

"The business will be destroyed," Caprice said.

Doug Smith asked whether Caprice's clients would be willing to pay back the county for the work that was not completed in 2008.

Caprice said the company performed some work for the project. The attorney said she needs to know what would be a fair amount.

Stieben suggested Caprice and Van Parys meet ahead of the Dec. 22 meeting to come to an agreement about a possible repayment from Forever Fencing.

Van Parys pointed to a document created by a former deputy public works director that indicated problems with the 2008 project resulted in a financial loss to the county of $68,868. Van Parys said he would be willing to entertain a counter offer.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR

In other business

The Leavenworth County Commission:

• Approved the renewal of a special use permit for CW Lawns, 24619 163rd St.

• Approved a resolution to rezone land on 246th Street near Linwood Road from a residential zoning district that requires a minimum lot size of five acres to a zone that requires a minimum lot size of 2.5 acres.

• Approved a resolution to rezone land at 17800 State Ave. from a limited business district to another business district that will allow the development of a self-service storage business.