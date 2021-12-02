Defendant sentenced to 18 years for sexual exploitation

A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a child, according to a prosecution official.

Jake Thompson, 19, was sentenced Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court.

Thompson reportedly used the Facebook Messenger program October 2020 to solicit a 13-year-old girl to perform sexual acts. Police were notified about the incident by the victim's adult sister, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Todd Thompson said he is not related to the defendant.

The crime occurred while Jake Thompson was on bond for allegedly attempting to flee and elude police in another jurisdiction.

"Cases like this is why parents need to have access and be vigilant on who their children communicate with on social media," Todd Thompson said in a news release. "We are lucky this one was caught, but so many more are not. There’s always a possibility your child may be solicited by a predator. Children need to know it isn’t their fault, they won’t get in trouble, and immediately report it when it happens."