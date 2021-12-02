Leavenworth man convicted of assault

A Leavenworth man has been convicted of aggravated assault for firing gunshots after being confronted about following a woman, according to a prosecution official.

Jurors convicted Eric W. Noell, 31, Tuesday following a two-day trial in Leavenworth County District Court.

Noell was charged following a Feb. 17, 2020, incident. A woman who was driving north after leaving the University of Saint Mary reportedly noticed she was being tailgated by a pickup truck, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

She made several turns, but the other driver continued to follow her.

The woman headed toward an area she knew had a dead end and called her boyfriend. Her boyfriend drove to that location and placed his vehicle between the woman's car and pickup. The boyfriend confronted the pickup driver, identified as Noell. The boyfriend’s father also arrived at the scene, according to Thompson.

Noell reportedly made contradicting statements before he was told to leave the area. As he was driving away, he reportedly fired three to four shots in the direction of the woman, her boyfriend and his father, according to Thompson.