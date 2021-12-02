Museum hosts Children's Small Mall

Children will have a chance to shop for their parents and other loved ones this weekend as the C.W. Parker Carousel Museum hosts its annual Small Mall.

The Children's Small Mall will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the museum, 320 S. Esplanade St.

Cyndi Peters, a volunteer for the museum, said parents can bring their children to the Small Mall to shop for gifts that are priced at $3, $5 or $7.

She said parents are asked to fill out forms, providing information about the people their children will be shopping for.

As parents wait, children are assisted with their shopping by high school students who volunteer as elves. Once selected, the gifts are wrapped.

"(Parents) don't know what the kids bought unless the kids come out and tell them," Peters said.

Peters said children who participate in the Small Mall receive free carousel rides. The children also can participate in a craft activity for free.

Peters said there will be a theater room where people can watch Christmas movies during the Small Mall. There also will be a craft store.

"We also have a big bake sale going on," Peters said.

This is the 16th year for the Children's Small Mall, which is a fundraiser for the C.W. Parker Carousel Museum.

The event did not take place last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR