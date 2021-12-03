Lansing mayor's tree lighting planned for Sunday

The Lansing mayor will help kick off the Christmas season this weekend with an annual tree lighting ceremony.

The Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday at Lansing Middle School, 220 Lion Lane.

Before the tree lighting, the ceremony will feature entertainment in the school's auditorium. There will be a dance performance from representatives of Katie's Dance Studio and a musical performance by Lansing High School's The Legacy Singers. There also will be a performance by children from Abundant Hearts Daycare, according to Ken Miller, public information officer for the city.

"We think it's going to go about an hour," Miller said of the program.

The event is free. People can bring donations for the the Mayor's Christmas Tree Program, which benefits families in need by providing them nonperishable food, toys, clothes and grocery store gift cards.

