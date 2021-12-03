Owens sentenced to 2 years for attempted manslaughter

A man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for a 2019 shooting in Easton.

Daniel W. Owens, 46, Basehor, was sentenced Friday to 27 months, or two years and three months, for the charge of attempted involuntary manslaughter.

Owens reportedly entered an Easton residence Feb. 13, 2019, and shot a man multiple times. The victim survived his injuries.

Prosecutors charged Owens with attempted second-degree murder. But jurors convicted him of the less severe charge of attempted involuntary manslaughter following a three-day trial in October.

Twenty-seven months was considered the standard prison sentence in the case based on Owens' criminal history. He could have been eligible for probation under the state sentencing guidelines but a special rule was applied because the crime involved a firearm.

Owens' attorney, Adam Chingren, still asked District Judge Gerald Kuckelman to grant probation during Friday's sentencing.

"Since bonding out (of jail), Mr. Owens has completely changed his life," Chingren said.

The defense attorney said his client continues to undergo treatment for drug addiction, and he has earned an associate's degree in addiction counseling.

Chingren said Owens planned to pursue a bachelor's degree in social work.

Deputy County Attorney Shawn Boyd asked Kuckelman to deny the defense motion for probation.

The prosecutor said the victim was shot in the head and neck. Boyd said the shooting could have resulted in a homicide if a bullet had gone through the victim's skull.

Boyd said Kansas legislators created the special sentencing rule because any crime becomes more dangerous when a firearm is involved.

"It is admirable that he has started to deal with some of his issues," Boyd said of Owens. "But that is all after the fact."

Boyd noted that Owens had thrown away the gun and left the state after the shooting.

When given the opportunity to speak, Owens said he was extremely sorry for the traumatic event.

"I wish to apologize to the town of Easton and Leavenworth County for creating that stressful situation," he said.

Owens said the year he spent in the county jail after the shooting was needed and provided a good foundation for almost three years of sobriety.

Kuckelman said he believed no substantial and compelling reasons had been provided for departing from the sentencing guidelines and Owens would have to serve the prison sentence.

"A man was shot intentionally," Kuckelman said. "He was shot through the neck."

Kuckelman said Owens will receive credit for the 342 days he spent in jail before he was released on bond.

Owens also can have his prison sentence reduced by up to 20% for good behavior.

