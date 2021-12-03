Second trash bag delivery planned for Saturday

Last month, trash bags were delivered to residents in about half of the city of Leavenworth. And garbage bags are scheduled to be delivered Saturday to homes in the remaining portion of the city.

The delivery should begin around 7 a.m. Saturday, according to Melissa Bower, public information officer for the city.

Garbage bags purchased by the city are distributed twice a year to customers of the city's refuse service.

A distribution scheduled for this fall initially was delayed because of supply chain issues. After receiving a shipment of about half of the ordered garbage bags, delivery was made Nov. 20 to an eastern section of the city.

An additional shipment of garbage bags has arrived, resulting in this weekend's delivery.

A map indicating the boundary line for the deliveries can be found on the city's website, www.leavenworthks.org.

The bags will be delivered by volunteers for the Leavenworth Lions Club. The organization has an agreement with the city to deliver the bags.

Bower said residents who do not receive trash bags can contact the Municipal Service Center at 913-682-0650.

People also can purchase additional rolls of the garbage bags at Leavenworth City Hall.

