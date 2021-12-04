Preliminary hearing started, continued in murder case

A preliminary hearing began this week for a Leavenworth woman accused of murdering her fiance. But the parties will have to return next month to conclude the hearing for Eva O. Banks.

Banks, 40, is charged with second-degree murder. She was arrested June 12 following the stabbing death of her fiance, Jerrold Rhodes, at the Leavenworth home where they were living.

Banks' attorney, Michael Jones, is arguing his client is immune from prosecution because she acted in self defense.

Assistant County Attorney Jose Guerra called multiple witnesses to testify during Thursday's hearing.

After nearly four hours of testimony, District Judge Gerald Kuckelman said the rest of the hearing would have to be continued until a later date.

"It's late in the day, we're not going to have time to finish," he said.

The judge said he had another commitment.

Kuckelman continued the hearing until Jan. 7.

Once the hearing is concluded, Kuckelman will determine whether there is probable cause for the case against Banks to proceed.

Most of the witnesses who testified Thursday are members of the Leavenworth Police Department. The only non-law enforcement witness who testified during the hearing was Dr. Altaf Hossain, a forensic pathologist who serves as the coroner for Leavenworth County.

Hossain performed an autopsy on Rhodes' body. The doctor testified that Rhodes suffered stab wounds to his abdomen and left thigh.

The coroner said the cause of death was blood loss resulting from the stab wound in Rhodes' abdomen.

Guerra asked whether Rhodes appeared to have any defensive wounds.

"He did not have any significant defense wound," Hossain said.

Hossain testified Rhodes was found to have alcohol and cocaine in his system.

Detective Laura Flynn of the Leavenworth Police Department was the first witness who testified during the hearing.

Flynn testified that she interviewed Banks on June 12.

Flynn said she read a Miranda rights form to Banks.

The detective testified that Banks provided two different versions of what had happened to her fiance.

Flynn said Banks initially denied stabbing Rhodes and indicated she did not know who stabbed her fiance. The detective said Banks eventually admitted to stabbing Rhodes.

Flynn testified that Banks said Rhodes had hit her and threatened to kill her one day.

The detective testified that Banks said, "This wasn't supposed to happen."

The interview was recorded and Guerra played two portions of the recording during Thursday's hearing.

Flynn said a knife that Banks identified as the one used in the stabbing was found next to a sink in the kitchen, which is the not the location where Rhodes was found when police responded to the residence.

The detective also testified that she had reviewed text messages from Rhodes on Banks' cell phone.

Flynn read examples of what Jones referred to as "angry or aggressive terms" from some of the messages.

In response to questioning from Guerra, Flynn said the only date she could find for the messages was April 26.

Thursday's hearing was halted during the testimony of the sixth witness called by Guerra to testify. The prosecutor had concluded his direct examination of the witness when Kuckelman continued the hearing.

Kuckelman said the hearing will resume with Jones' cross examination of the witness.

Guerra said he does not intend to call additional witnesses.

Jones said he intends to call two witnesses Jan. 7.

Banks remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

