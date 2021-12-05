Defendant pleads to attempted rape

The Leavenworth Times

A man pleaded no contest to attempting to rape a woman in an empty lot in north Leavenworth, according to a prosecution official.

Thomas J. Henkle, 43, Leavenworth, entered the plea to a charge of attempted rape Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.

The charge stemmed from an Aug. 16, 2019, incident.

A witness reported hearing noises including a woman yelling in the area of the 200 block of Kickapoo Street, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

When police arrived, they found a woman who was unconscious. Henkle reportedly was lying in the grass near the woman.

Henkle reportedly told the police to leave. He later told officers that he and the woman were having sex.

After the woman was awakened, she told officers she had no idea what happened or how she came to be at that location, according to Thompson.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 12.

Henkle remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail, according to a website for the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office.