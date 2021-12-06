Health Department reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The deaths were reported Monday in a weekly update from the Health Department.

Not many details were released about the four county residents who recently died from complications with COVID-19. But a comparison of data from Monday's update and information released the previously week indicates two of the people were between the age of 65 and 74. Another person was between the age of 75 and 84. And the fourth person was 85 or older.

A total of 82 Leavenworth County residents have died from complications with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thirty-eight of the deaths were reported in 2020. The other 44 deaths were reported this year, according to the Leavenworth County Health Department.

Monday's update also reported 256 new community cases of the coronavirus in Leavenworth County since Nov. 29. Of these cases, 195 involve people who are not vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Health Department also reported two new cases involving inmates at the CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center and four new cases involving inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

There have been 10,681 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the pandemic began.

As of Monday afternoon, two Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital because of COVID-19. Both patients are not vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the Health Department.

A total of 349 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department hosted a weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday for people who are less than 12 years of age.

The department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for people who are 12 and older.

The clinic will take place at 500 Eisenhower Road. No appointments are necessary.

