The Leavenworth Times

A rural Leavenworth County man was killed when a riding lawn mower overturned, according to an official with the Sheriff's Office.

The accident was reported Dec. 1 on Lynn Road near 155th Street.

The lawn mower overturned onto a 74-year-old man at his residence. He died at the scene, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.