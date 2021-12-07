Public can vote for PRHS Battle of the Brains entry

Members of the public can help improve the chances of a class at Pleasant Ridge High School to win the Burns & McDonnell Battle of the Brains competition.

A PRHS advanced chemistry and physics class is one of 20 finalists in the science, technology, engineering and math competition, according to Principal Scott Kessler and teacher Glenda Connelly.

For the competition, teams submit proposals for exhibits at Science City in Kansas City, Missouri. Members of the public can now vote for their favorite entry among the 20 finalists by visiting the website botbkc.com.

Public voting will determine 30% of the teams' scores for final ranking.

Voting began Monday and will continue through Dec. 17, according to the Battle of the Brains website.

The proposal from Pleasant Ridge students was one of 750 entries for the competition.

The proposal from the Pleasant Ridge team is for a proposed exhibit called Wacky Wavez, which Connelly said is intended to help children experience different types of waves. She said the proposed exhibit would include features such as a Laser Dodge tunnel, a wavy slide and a walkway called Bounce to the Beat, which focuses on the difference between amplitude and frequency.

The Pleasant Ridge students submitted a four-page proposal, which included pictures of the proposed exhibit and the estimated cost. They also submitted a two-minute video in which they describe they exhibit.

As a finalist, the team's school is guaranteed a grant of at lest $2,500 to use for STEM education.

The grand prize winning team will receive a $50,000 grant and the opportunity to work with architects, engineers, graphic designers and others to create an exhibit based on the group's proposal, according to the Battle of the Brains website.

The grand prize winner will be announced during a ceremony in January.

Earlier this year, Science City opened an exhibit that was based on a proposal submitted for the Burns & McDonnell Battle of the Brains competition in 2019 by students from Tonganoxie Middle School.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR