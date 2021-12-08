Intersection project planned for next year

Last week, Leavenworth County officials hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of an improved section of Eisenhower Road.

And Lansing officials are planning a project for next year that will impact another section of Eisenhower Road.

The Lansing project will focus on improvements to the intersection of Kansas 7 Highway and Eisenhower Road.

The city of Lansing was awarded a state grant for the project in 2019 as part of a Kansas Department of Transportation Cost Share Program. Lansing and the city of Leavenworth will provide local funding for the project.

"We're excited about getting this thing going," said Mike Spickelmier, director of public works for the city of Lansing.

Some work already has taken place at the intersection. Spickelmier said this primarily has been the relocation of utilities in anticipation of the construction work for the project.

He said the project will add turning lanes to the intersection including left turning arrows for eastbound and westbound traffic on Eisenhower Road. He said there also will be what he described as an extra free flow lane for southbound traffic on K-7 to turn west.

"It's going to be a bit of inconvenience," Spickelmier said of the construction work, "but I think when we're all said and done, it's going to be a great project."

He said the total budget for the project is $3.1 million. He said the state is providing $1.68 million.

Spickelmier said he anticipates the construction work of the project will be put out for bid within a month.

He said property acquisition for project first needs to be completed.

Leavenworth city commissioners have initiated a process that could result in the use of eminent domain to acquire land from The Home Depot property for easements for the intersection project.

"We're still on schedule to construct this thing next year," Spickelmier said.

