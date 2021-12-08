Proctor files for reelection

The Leavenworth Times

Pat Proctor has filed paperwork to run for a second term for the Kansas House of Representatives, according to a press release from his campaign.

Proctor, a Republican, represents the House's 41st District, which comprises much of north Leavenworth including a portion of Fort Leavenworth.

He is seeking reelection next year to a two-year term.

Proctor made a formal announcement about his reelection run during an event Thursday. He filed for reelection with the Kansas Secretary of State's Office the following day, according to the news release.

Fellow Republican Tim Johnson also has filed to run next year for a second term in the House's 38th District, which includes the cities of Basehor and Linwood, according to a website for the Kansas Secretary of State's Office.