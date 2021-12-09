CoreCivic inmates to be transferred to USP

The U.S. Marshals Service is making plans to transfer inmates from the CoreCivic's Leavenworth Detention Center to the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth, according to a spokeswoman for the Marshals.

The Marshals Service has contracted with CoreCivic in the past to house pretrial detainees at the company's Leavenworth Detention Center. But the contract is not being renewed.

After taking office earlier this year, President Joe Biden issued an executive order that prohibits the U.S. Department of Justice from renewing contracts with privately-run detention facilities. The Marshals Service is an agency of the Justice Department.

CoreCivic officials have said the contract for the Leavenworth Detention Center is set to expire at the end of the year.

"The Department of Justice is committed to implementing the President’s Executive Order on privately-operated criminal detention facilities," U.S. Marshals spokeswoman Lynzey Donahue said in an email. "When appropriate, detainees will be transferred to the nearest Federal Bureau of Prisons facility. Currently, the USMS and BOP are collaborating to transfer individuals from the Leavenworth Detention Center to the nearby U.S. Penitentiary Leavenworth. Preparations are underway to accommodate the particular needs and rights of those individuals being transferred."

The U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth is a male prison. CoreCivic's Leavenworth Detention Center houses male and female inmates. It is not immediately clear where female inmates from the detention center will be housed in the future.

It also is unclear what will become of the CoreCivic facility once inmates for the U.S. Marshals Service are transferred from that location.

Ryan Gustin, director of public affairs for CoreCivic, said in an email, "For nearly three decades our dedicated employees at Leavenworth Detention Center have provided mission critical housing and services to our government partner while providing meaningful careers as a premier employer and good corporate citizen in the community. We continue to work with the U.S. Marshals Service to fulfill its mission, and we recommend that you reach out to the agency regarding its future plans."

Earlier this year, representatives of the Tennessee-based CoreCivic approached county commissioners about the county government taking over the operation of the Leavenworth Detention Center.

CoreCivic officials proposed the county lease the facility from the company and employ staff members at the Leavenworth Detention Center.

Commissioners voted in May to notify the company that they were not interested in pursuing the proposal.

A vice president for the company sent a letter to the county administrator asking commissioners to reconsider their decision.

In September, representatives of the American Civil Liberties Union and federal public defenders sent a letter to the White House and Leavenworth County Commission, arguing the Leavenworth Detention Center should not remain open.

The letter argued the center is "dangerously understaffed, poorly managed, and incapable of safely housing its detainee population."

Gustin called allegations made in the letter "false and defamatory."

