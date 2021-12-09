Deputies respond to accidental shooting

A man accidentally shot himself in the ankle while target shooting at his rural Leavenworth home, an official with the Sheriff's Office said.

The accidental shooting was reported at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday on 174th Street west of Bonner Springs in southern Leavenworth County.

Deputies who responded determined a 31-year-old man was unloading a firearm when a live round was fired into his right ankle. The bullet passed through the ankle and went into the ground, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The man was transported by Leavenworth County EMS to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.