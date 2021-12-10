Commissioners discuss redistricting

When they met this week, Leavenworth County commissioners discussed a proposal for redistricting their commission districts.

Commissioners are required to redraw the boundaries for the County Commission districts following the release of data from the 2020 census in order to equalize the population of the districts as much as possible.

The redistricting map proposed by County Clerk Janet Klasinski and Bill Noll, infrastructure and construction services director, would place Alexandria Township in the County Commission's 5th District. The township currently is part of the 2nd District.

The proposed map also would move one voting precinct in the city of Leavenworth to the 1st District.

Precinct 2 Ward 6, which is centrally located in the city, currently is part of the 2nd District.

Commissioner Jeff Culbertson, who represents the 1st District, offered an alternative redistricting proposal during Wednesday's work session.

Commission Chairman Mike Smith, who represents the 4th District, said there appeared to be a support among a majority of the commission for the map proposed by Klasinski and Noll. But the chairman said he would not have a problem with looking at one more map.

Klasinski and Noll plan to create a second redistricting map based on Culbertson's suggestions for commissioners to consider next week.

"That's what we did last time," Culbertson said. "We had two maps and we picked one."

The County Commission last redrew district boundaries in 2018 after voters approved the expansion of the commission from three members to five.

The populations of Fort Leavenworth and prisons were not counted in the overall county population that was used by Klasinski and Noll to draw up their proposed map.

Klasinski said this is a practice the County Commission has followed for redistricting for many years.

"The commission has no say over the fort and the prisons," she said.

County Counselor David Van Parys said he believes commissioners have latitude to exclude the fort and prison populations for redistricting purposes.

With the fort and prison populations excluded, the 1st District would have a population of 13,768 according to the map proposed by Klasinski and Noll. The 2nd District would have a population of 14,092. The 3rd District wold have a population of 14,102. The 4th District wold have a population of 13,339. The 5th District would have a population of 13,280.

Culbertson said the map proposed by Klasinski and Noll would place Alexandria and Sherman townships in the same district. He said these two townships are about 35 miles apart.

"People in Alexandria Township have nothing in common with people in Sherman Township," he said.

Culbertson also argued that the 3rd District has had the largest population growth, and its boundaries should be readjusted during the redistricting process.

He proposed moving Alexandria Township into the 1st District. He also proposed moving part of Stranger Township from the 3rd District to the 5th District. He also proposed moving a portion of the city of Leavenworth from the 2nd District to the 4th District.

Commissioners Doug Smith, who represents the 3rd District, and Mike Stieben, who represents the 5th District, expressed support for the map presented Wednesday by Klasinski and Noll.

Mike Smith said he also supports this map.

Commissioner Vicky Kaaz, who represents the 2nd District, said she does not have a preference.

In other business

The Leavenworth County Commission:

• Approved a resolution to offer general sales tax refunding bonds for sale. The bonds will be used to refinance bonds that were issued by the county in 2015.

David Arteberry, director of Kansas public finance for the Stifel company, said the county could save $836,000.

The bond sale will take place next month.

• Approved a contract with Ebert Construction for the replacement of a bridge on Jarbalo Road over Stranger Creek for an amount not to exceed $1.66 million.

• Approved exemptions to a policy regarding line item expenditures to allow the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office to provide bonus payments to detention officers, deputies and communications officers as well as recruitment stipends.

• Approved a bid from ConvergeOne for a multi-form authentication project for an amount not to exceed $15,416.