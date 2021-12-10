Defendant convicted of kidnapping, robbery, battery

A jury has convicted a Leavenworth man who struck another man with a crowbar and partially cut off the victim's finger, according to a prosecution official.

Lonnie A. Holmes, 32, was found guilty Friday of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.

The charges stemmed from an Aug. 25, 2019, incident in Leavenworth. Holmes reportedly entered a home on Logan Street to retaliate against someone breaking a car window. Holmes did not find the person he was looking for but pointed a gun at another man who was in the residence, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Holmes reportedly demanded the victim's phone and a passcode to determine if the man had been involved in breaking the car window. Holmes demanded the victim tell him the whereabouts of the person he was looking for.

Holmes dragged the victim to a back bedroom and tied him up. Holmes then struck the other man several times with a crowbar in an attempt to get information. Holmes also partially cut off one of the victim's fingers, according to Thompson.

Holmes, who did not obtain the information he was seeking, took money from the victim as well as his phone. Holmes exited the home, leaving the victim tied up in a pool of blood, according to Thompson.

"We’re very grateful to the Leavenworth Police Department for their exceptional work," Thompson said in a news release. "This not the type of crime we see in our community, and we will pursue cases like this to assure we continue to not see these incidents."

Holmes was convicted following a four-day trial.

The trial had to be halted at one point because a juror went to the hospital, according to Thompson.

"We are fortunate the juror could come back so we could complete the case," Thompson said in a news release. "Jurors are the backbone of our justice system. We are lucky in the country to have a process where a jury of one’s peers can decide a case."

Sentencing for Holmes is scheduled for Jan. 14.

He remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail, according to a website for the Sheriff's Office.