Director reviews plans for splash pad

Leavenworth city officials are planning to install a splash pad next year in Hawthorn Park.

"We're real excited about it," Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Director Steve Grant said. "I know the community is excited about it."

Grant reviewed plans for the splash pad Tuesday with city commissioners.

A splash pad is a recreation area in which water is sprayed from the ground level pad or from other features.

"It's a great, safe place for parents to take their children in the summertime to cool off," Grant said.

He said city officials have received inquiries for several years about a summertime park feature beyond the existing Wollman Aquatic Center.

Grant said design work for the splash pad is not complete. He said the splash pad would be located near the restrooms at Hawthorn Park.

Grant said he hopes the splash pad can open for the summer next year at the same time as the Wollman Aquatic Center.

"That's my hope," he said.

City Manager Paul Kramer said Hawthorn Park was selected because it has waterlines, restrooms, a park shelter, a parking lot and a flat area for the splash pad. He said the park also is centrally located in the city.

He said there is an old concrete pad in the park, but this will not be used for the splash pad.

"That's so old that it's not viable," he said.

Kramer said splash pads can utilize a fresh water flow or systems that recycle water. He said the city will be using a fresh water flow for its splash pad. He said a holding tank and treatment system for recycling water increases the upfront cost for a splash pad.

"There's also some health concerns about that water," he said.

According to Grant, users of the splash pad will be able to press a button to turn on the flow of water for a few minutes at a time. City officials also will be able to program when the water source for the splash pad is turned on or shut off.

Grant said $135,000 has been budgeted for splash pad.

Kramer said money collected through a sales tax will be used to fund the project.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR