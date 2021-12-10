Health Department to offer vaccination clinics

The Leavenworth County Health Department will host two COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week. No appointments are necessary, according to the Health Department.

The first clinic will provide pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine shot to children who are 5 to 11 years old.

This clinic will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road.

The second clinic will offer vaccine shots to people who are 12 and older.

This clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Health Department.

This clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine to people who are 12 and older and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to adults. Booster shots also will be available.