Sheriff to pay bonuses, recruitment stipends to employees

In a time when the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office is having trouble recruiting staff, the sheriff is planning to pay bonuses to many of his employees who have "held strong."

Sheriff Andy Dedeke also will offer stipends to current employees who help recruit new staff members.

Dedeke said the Sheriff's Office has 124 allotted positions. But 22 of those positions have vacancies.

He appeared before the County Commission this past week seeking exemptions to county policy concerning line item expenditures.

These exemptions, which were approved, will allow the sheriff to use money in his budget to pay the bonuses and stipends.

Dedeke said there is money in the Sheriff's Office budget to pay for the bonuses and stipends because budgeted positions have gone unfilled.

He said it has been a challenge to attract good applicants during the last 1.5 to two years.

According to Dedeke, employees with the Sheriff's Office regularly forgo days off and work more hours than scheduled because of staff vacancies.

The sheriff plans to spend a total of $79,000 to provide bonuses to detention officers, deputies and communications officers.

"It's a way for us to show appreciation to them," he said.

Despite the vacancies, Dedeke said the Sheriff's Office has maintained its ability to respond to 911 calls.

"We're in a position where we can respond to calls," he said.

But he said there may be a longer response time to calls he described as less urgent.

Dedeke also plans to spend up to $16,500 for stipends for employees who help recruit people to fill the 22 vacancies.

He said this may help encourage employees to reach out to people they know who may be interested in joining the Sheriff's Office.

Dedeke said an employee will be paid $250 for referring a person who is hired by the Sheriff's Office. Once the new employee has been on the job for six months, the staff member who made the referral will receive an additional $500.

"This would be a campaign," he said of the stipends. "This would not be for the rest of eternity."

Other local law enforcement agencies also are dealing with vacancies.

Leavenworth Deputy Police Chief Dan Nicodemus said the Leavenworth Police Department has 87 allotted positions and nine vacancies.

Lansing Police Chief Steve Wayman said the Lansing Police Department has a total of 19 positions and three vacancies.

