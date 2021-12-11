Tonganoxie project submitted for trade publication honors

A project that will result in a $325 million pet food plant in Leavenworth County has been submitted for honors from two trade publications.

"We think this is a very special project, and maybe some others will too," said Steve Jack, executive director of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation.

It is not known whether the Hill's Pet Nutrition project in Tonganoxie will be recognized by the two magazines. But Jack said officials with the Kansas Department of Commerce thought highly enough of the project to recommend its submission.

Jack said information about the project has been submitted to Trade and Industry Development and Business Facilities for consideration for annual honors from the magazines.

He said announcements about the honors probably will be made in early 2021.

Jack discussed the submissions Thursday during a meeting of the LCDC Board of Directors.

He said the real award is attracting the development to Leavenworth County.

"The award is getting the jobs," he said.

The Topeka-based Hill's Pet Nutrition, which is a division of the Colgate-Palmolive Company, announced in June plans to build a factory in the Tonganoxie Business Park.

According to a news release about the announcement, the plant will open in 2023 and employ at least 80 people by 2025.

The company initially announced the plant would be a $250 million investment. But Jack later said the level of planned investment may be closer to $325 million.

