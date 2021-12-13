Defendant sentenced to 13.5 years for drug charges

The Leavenworth Times

A Leavenworth woman has been sentenced to 13.5 years in prison for multiple drug charges, according to a prosecution official.

Barbara Ann Ray, 50, was sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone within 1,000 feet of a school, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school, a felony charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges stemmed from an August 2018 search of a Leavenworth residence where Ray rented a basement room. The house is located near David Brewer Elementary School, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Members of the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office obtained the search warrant after receiving numerous tips and observing suspicious activity at the residence.

Ray was convicted of the charges last month.

According to Thompson, prosecutors recommended a 25-year prison sentence Friday, but the judge imposed the 162-month, or 13.5-year, sentence, which was recommended by the defense.

"Some people think of drugs as a victimless crime that doesn’t harm anyone but that person," Thompson said in a news release. "That’s not true. Drugs hurt not only the person, but their family, friends, and our society. We need to continue fighting drugs, particularly those that illegally deal them."