Health Department reports two additional COVID-19 deaths

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The deaths were reported in a weekly update released Monday.

The Health Department did not release many details about the two people who recently died from complications with COVID-19. Based on a comparison of Monday's update and information released last week, one of the people who died was between the age of 55 and 64. The other person was 85 or older.

A total of 84 Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19. Thirty-eight of the deaths occurred in 2020. The remaining 46 deaths occurred this year, according to the Health Department.

Monday's update reported 199 new community cases of the coronavirus in Leavenworth County since Dec. 6. Of the 199 cases, 148 involve people who are not vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Health Department also reported one new case of the virus among inmates at the CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center.

The Health Department also reported that one case previously recorded in Leavenworth County is now counted in another jurisdiction. This change impacts the total number of cases recorded for Leavenworth County.

A total of 10,880 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic, according to information released by the Health Department.

As of Monday afternoon, three Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital because of COVID-19. The three patients are not vaccinated for COVID-19.

