Health Department expands booster shots

The Leavenworth County Health Department will begin offering booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to people who are 16 and 17 years old.

The shots will be offered during a weekly vaccination clinic that is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road, according to county spokeswoman Stephanie Sloop.

No appointment is necessary.

The Health Department already had been offering booster shots to adults. But booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine are being expanded to 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds following a recommendation released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also adopted this recommendation.

People who are 16 and 17 should wait until at least six months after they completed their first vaccination series before getting booster shots.

While adults have the option of getting the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines for their booster shots, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one that has been approved for people who are less than 18 years of age.

Thursday's COVID-19 vaccination clinic is open to anyone who is 12 and older. In addition to booster shots, people can go to the clinic for their initial vaccination.

Parents or legal guardians will need to sign forms for children who receive shots.

The Health Department hosted a separate vaccination clinic Monday afternoon for children ages 5 to 11.

