High wind warning issued

A high wind warning will be in effect Wednesday for Leavenworth County.

The National Weather Service is predicting sustained winds could reach 30 to 40 mph and wind gusts of up to 65 mph may be possible.

The warning is scheduled to be in effect from 9 a.m. Wednesday to midnight Thursday.

"It's going to be a breezy day," said Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

He said the strong winds could damage trees and power lines.

"We could see impacts to the power grids," he said.

Magaha recommends people secure their lawn furniture as well as outdoor Christmas decorations.

He said it is anticipated winds will get stronger as the day progresses before tapering off around 9 or 10 p.m.

Magaha said the county government will not issue burn permits Wednesday for unincorporated areas of the county. He said no permits were issued Tuesday because of concern fires may not be fully extinguished by the time winds start to pick up Wednesday.

Magaha said one of his biggest concerns Wednesday is the potential for the loss of power, especially with colder temperatures in the forecast for the next few days.

Magaha said he also is concerned about possible fires being fanned by the strong winds.

