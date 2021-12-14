Masks to become optional in Leavenworth, Lansing schools

When students return from their winter break, masks will be optional in the Leavenworth and Lansing public schools.

During separate meetings Monday, the Leavenworth and Lansing school boards voted to make masks optional in the schools beginning in January. The boards also approved new testing programs that may allow unvaccinated students to avoid being quarantined.

"As always, as I've said from day one, our goal was to keep kids in school," Leavenworth Superintendent Mike Roth said to members of the Leavenworth Board of Education.

Jake Potter, director of public relations for Leavenworth public schools, said the recommendation for making masks optional in the Leavenworth school district comes now that COVID-19 vaccines are available for more children.

Previously, a vaccine was available to children who are 12 and older. But vaccine availability was expanded last month for children as young as 5.

Once masks are optional inside the schools, students will still be required to wear masks on buses per federal regulations, Potter said.

Amy Jo Troyer, coordinator of human resources for the Leavenworth public schools, reviewed a proposal for a test protocol with members of the Leavenworth school board. Board members adopted the proposal.

This will provide an option that will allow a student who has come into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 to remain in school if he or she is tested each day for seven consecutive days without testing positive.

During the seven-day period, children who are undergoing the testing will have to wear masks in school except for when eating or drinking.

"Individuals are not required to participate," she said.

The testing program will be operating on an opt in basis in the Leavenworth public schools. During their meeting Monday, Leavenworth board members approved a form for parents to sign up their children for the program.

The new program will begin in January.

Roth said the mask requirement for students participating in the testing program would extend to outdoor and extracurricular activities.

"If they want to participate, then yes they would be in a mask," he said.

Lansing school board members adopted a similar testing program during their meeting.

