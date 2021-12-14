Teen sentenced to probation for assault at high school

A teen has been sentenced to probation for an assault at Pleasant Ridge High School.

The 17-year-old boy was sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court to two years of probation.

The Times is withholding the boy's name because of his age.

The crime occurred Feb. 28, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge High School. The crime occurred after normal school hours, but at a time when people were at the campus for basketball games. The victim was a female student.

The defendant, who was prosecuted as an adult, initially was charged with rape and aggravated kidnapping. But he pleaded no contest to the amended charge of aggravated assault Nov. 1, according to court records.

"This was a very hotly contentious case," defense attorney Clinton Lee said Friday.

Lee said the defendant believes he did not do anything inappropriate in terms of a sexual violation. The attorney said the aggravated assault charge most accurately matches some of the facts of the case.

The state's sentencing guidelines called for probation in the case.

The victim's father spoke during Friday's sentencing hearing. He argued the defendant should go to prison.

"He needs to be locked away," he said.

When given the opportunity to speak Friday, the defendant indicated he did not wish to say anything.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman asked the defendant about his employment. The teen said he is working full-time in landscaping and hopes to go to college.

Kuckelman suspended a two-year prison term and place the defendant on probation for two years.

