Woman convicted of stabbing

The Leavenworth Times

A woman has been convicted of aggravated battery for stabbing a man 11 times earlier this year in Leavenworth, according to a prosecution official.

A jury found Becky Lynn Kelly, 50, Lansing, guilty Tuesday following a two-day trial in Leavenworth County District Court.

Kelly was charged for a Jan. 7 incident in which police were called to a Leavenworth apartment complex for what initially was reported as a noise disturbance. When officers arrived, two neighbors were tending to the victim.

The man reportedly had been stabbed by Kelly. The victim suffered two collapsed lungs and a punctured colon, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Kelly left the scene before police arrived.

"Those neighbors saved (the victim's) life," Thompson said in a news release. "We appreciate people calling the police when they think something bad has happened. When in doubt, reach out."

Sentencing for Kelly is scheduled for Jan. 14.