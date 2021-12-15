Defendant convicted of deprivation of property, intimidation of witness

A Leavenworth man was convicted this week of criminal deprivation of property and intimidation of a witness, according to a prosecution official.

A jury convicted Lajuan Lowery, 34, of the charges Monday in Leavenworth County District Court.

Lowery was charged after he reportedly took a vehicle that belonged to his girlfriend at the time. He crashed the vehicle into a guardrail in Leavenworth. He later attempted to persuade the vehicle's owner to drop charges against him and refuse to testify, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 14.