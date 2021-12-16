Defendant pleads to attempting to elude police on scooter

The Leavenworth Times

A Leavenworth man has pleaded guilty to attempting to flee and elude a police officer on a motor scooter, according to a prosecution official.

Daniel Ganaden, 39, entered the plea to the misdemeanor charge Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court.

The charge stemmed from a Sept. 10, 2020, incident in which a Leavenworth police officer attempted to stop Ganaden for operating a scooter without a taillight, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Ganaden reportedly did not stop for the officer. He went through an intersection and then drove onto a sidewalk and through a field. The officer did not drive through the field, but Ganaden was later apprehended, according to Thompson.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19, according to court records.