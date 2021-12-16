Defendant sentenced for interfering with deputies

The Leavenworth Times

A man was sentenced to probation in Leavenworth for refusing to comply with officers during the search of a residence, according to a prosecution official.

Eddy Loggins, 32, Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.

He pleaded no contest Nov. 10 to a misdemeanor charge to interference with law enforcement, according to court records.

The charge stemmed from an Aug. 9, 2018, incident during which members of the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a residence. Deputies found Loggins in the attic, but he reportedly refused to comply with their commands, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

During a struggle with deputies, Loggins reportedly fell through the ceiling of the residence and into a living room. He ultimately was detained by deputies, according to Thompson.