Leonhard selected as new mayor

The city of Leavenworth has a new mayor.

City Commissioner Camalla Leonhard was picked Tuesday to serve a one-year term as mayor.

Each year, the five members of the City Commission select one of their own to serve as mayor.

"I am a native of Leavenworth, Kansas, and I am excited to serve as your mayor in the upcoming year in my hometown community," Leonhard said.

Leonhard said she wants to focus on street maintenance and improvement of the city's wastewater treatment plant as well as the creation of additional walking and bicycle trails. The new mayor said she also wants to follow through with projects that already have started.

Leonard was elected to a four-year term on the City Commission in 2019. She served this past year in the position of mayor pro-tem.

Commissioners followed a tradition Tuesday of picking the mayor pro-tem to serve as the new mayor.

Leonhard replaces Commissioner Nancy Bauder as the city's mayor.

"I've enjoyed being mayor for the second time this past year," Bauder said.

She said it has been an honor to serve the residents of Leavenworth.

Tuesday's meeting began with Bauder still presiding as mayor. Following the selection of the new mayor, Leonhard and Bauder switched seats, with Leonhard taking the center position on the dais used by commissioners.

Commissioners also selected a new mayor pro-tem Tuesday. Commissioner Jermaine Wilson, who finished first in last month's City Commission election, was picked to serve as the mayor pro-tem.

He previously served in this role. He also has served as mayor.

"There's some great changes taking place, and I'm just excited to be part of the change," Wilson said.

New Commissioner Griff Martin was selected Tuesday to serve as the commission's financial claims reviewer.

Leonhard, Wilson and Martin were approved for their new positions by unanimous votes of the commission.

In other business

The Leavenworth City Commission:

• Held a separate meeting for training regarding the Kansas Open Meetings Act and Kansas Open Records Act. The training was led by City Attorney David Waters.

• Approved an ordinance to authorize the use of condemnation, or eminent domain, to acquire land for a project at the intersection of Kansas 7 Highway and Eisenhower Road. City officials are seeking land for easements from The Home Depot property, 5000 S. Fourth St.

"We still hope to resolve the matter," City Manager Paul Kramer said.

• Approved amendments to the 2021 city budget. Finance Director Ruby Maline said the amendments were necessary to increase expenditure authority to reflect unanticipated expenditures. She said the changes to the budget did not result in additional taxes.

• Approved the transfer of ownership of two lots from the city to Geiger Ready-Mix.

The two lots are located at Third and Maple streets next to property owned by Geiger Ready-Mix.

Public Works Director Brian Faust said the company will use the lots for parking for employees and equipment. But he said members of the public will be able to use the parking when visiting Stubby Park. He said this will provide off-street parking for people who go sledding at the park following snowfall.

The city purchased the two lots in 2009 for $300 with the idea of possibly providing more parking for Stubby Park. But they have never been developed for that purpose.

Geiger Ready-Mix is purchasing the two lots from the city for $10.

• Approved a 2022 commercial insurance package from Travelers Insurance for $438,934. The package provides the city insurance coverage for things such as property, vehicles and general liability.

• Approved a resolution related to a settlement in a multi-state lawsuit concerning the negative effects of opioid drugs.

• Approved the reduction of administrative fees associated with nuisance special assessments for four properties.

• Voted to cancel a Dec. 28 regular meeting of the City Commission.