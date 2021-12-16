Winds topple trees, cause power outages

Strong winds Wednesday resulted in downed trees and power lines in Leavenworth County.

The winds also carried smoke from fires that occurred in another region of the state, according to Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

Magaha said a firefighter in the county was injured by a falling tree while responding to a call.

"A tree fell in front of him," Magaha said.

County residents experienced strong winds throughout the day Wednesday. But winds intensified as storms moved through the county early Wednesday evening.

He said weather gauges in Leavenworth and Lansing and at the county shop, 23690 187th St. recorded wind speeds of 63 mph.

But volunteer weather spotters reported winds of 70 to 80 mph during the storms, Magaha said.

He said the storms were followed by what he referred to as backwinds with speeds of 60-65 mph.

He said 15 weather spotters were stationed at locations in the county. He said this is probably the largest number of weather spotters to be utilized during the month of December.

Leavenworth County was under a high wind warning from 9 a.m. Wednesday to midnight Thursday.

Two severe thunderstorm warnings were issued as storms passed through the county.

Magaha said there were sustained winds of 45 to 50 mph Wednesday afternoon.

Magaha said many large trees in the county were downed by strong winds. There also were a number of reports of downed utility poles and power lines.

"We still have a number of power outages through the county," Magaha said Thursday morning.

He said a barn was blown down on Springdale Road, which is Kansas 92 Highway.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said a metal shed was blown in the street twice Wednesday evening on Wilson Avenue and Logan Street.

Magaha said members of every fire department in the county responded to reports of a smoke odor Wednesday.

"Every fire department was chasing smoke calls and false alarms," he said.

He said the smoke is believed to have been from fires in Russell and Ellis counties and other counties to the west.

Magaha said the strong winds also blew dust. He said the dust may have reduced visibility to about two miles Wednesday evening. But Leavenworth County did not experience the type of dust storm that was reported in other parts of Kansas.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR