Wreaths Across America ceremonies planned for Saturday

Members of the public are invited to help place Christmas wreaths this weekend at the graves of veterans.

Wreaths Across America ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday morning at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery and Leavenworth National Cemetery. And a ceremony is planned for Saturday afternoon at Mount Muncie Cemetery.

Ceremonies at the Fort Leavenworth and Leavenworth national cemeteries will take place simultaneously at 11 a.m. The ceremony at Mount Muncie Cemetery will start at 2 p.m.

People who attend the ceremonies will be invited to place wreaths at graves.

The tradition of Wreath Across America began in 1992 when a wreath company in Maine had a surplus near the end of the holiday season. The owner helped make arrangements for wreaths to be placed in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

In 2007, a not-for-profit organization was formed to help continue and expand the program, according to the organization’s website.

Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery is located on the Army installation at 395 Biddle Boulevard.

People from outside of Fort Leavenworth who wish to participate should enter the post through the main gate, which is located at the intersection of Seventh Street and Metropolitan Avenue. They will be asked to show valid identification cards, according to Jeff Wingo. public affairs officer for the fort's garrison.

Diana Pitts, Wreaths Across America coordinator for Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery, said about 4,500 wreaths have been donated for the event.

She said this is more than what was donated last year but less than pre-COVID-19 ceremonies.

Leavenworth National Cemetery is located at 150 Muncie Road next to the Eisenhower VA Medical Center.

Michelle Cebe, coordinator of the ceremony at Leavenworth National Cemetery, said members of the public wishing to attend the ceremony can park at the location of former Leavenworth Plaza Sears store at 3400 S. Fourth St.

Cebe said buses will be available to transport people from that location to the ceremony.

She said people who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear masks while attending the ceremony. She said people will not be asked to provide proof of their vaccination status.

Cebe said 5,830 wreaths have been donated this year for Wreaths Across America at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

The cemetery has about 36,000 graves, so wreaths will be placed at selected sections.

"We have to rotate the sections each year," Cebe said.

Mount Muncie Cemetery is located near Leavenworth National Cemetery at 1500 N. Eighth St. in Lansing.

The ceremony at this cemetery is organized by members of the American Legion Post 23 in Leavenworth. The post is named in honor of Byron H. Mehl, who was killed in action during World War I. He is buried at Mount Muncie Cemetery.

Michael Cole, who is a coordinator for the ceremony at Mount Muncie, said officials at the cemetery have marked the graves of veterans. He said there are 226 veterans buried at the cemetery. But only about 70 wreaths were donated for this year's ceremony.

