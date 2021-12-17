Commissioners settle on redistricting map

After reviewing additional maps Wednesday, a majority of Leavenworth County commissioners favored a redistricting map that was first presented to them last week.

Commissioners are redrawing the boundaries of their own districts based on population data from the 2020 census. They are trying to make the five districts as equal in population as possible.

Commissioners took no action during Wednesday's meeting. But County Clerk Janet Klasinski said she will prepare a resolution for approving the map favored by a majority of the commissioners. The resolution will be presented to the commission next week for a vote.

The map favored by a majority of commissioners places Alexandria Township in the County Commission's 5th District. The township currently is part of the 2nd District.

The proposed map also would move one voting precinct in the city of Leavenworth to the 1st District.

Precinct 2 Ward 6, which is centrally located in the city, currently is part of the 2nd District.

This map was presented to commissioners last week. At the time, Commissioners Mike Smith, Doug Smith and Mike Stieben expressed support for the map. But Commissioner Jeff Culbertson proposed making other changes to district boundaries.

"We did come up with some other maps," Klasinski said Wednesday.

Commissioners were presented three additional maps. However, Klasinski said she does not view two of the new maps as being feasible.

She recommended either the map that was presented last week or one that places Alexandria Township into the 1st District and moves a portion of Stranger Township from the 3rd District to the 5th District.

Klasinski said this map reflects suggestions made last week by Culbertson.

Culbertson said Wednesday that he favors this map.

Klasinski was asked if commissioners would be able redraw district boundaries again in a few years, without waiting for the next census, if there is a significant change in population.

The county clerk said commissioners can go through a redistricting process based on population estimates.

"So that is available for the board in the future," she said.

County Counselor David Van Parys said commissioners would have an obligation to go through the redistricting process again if they become aware of a significant difference in population.

Van Parys said the law requires commission districts to be as equal in population and compact as possible.

"Exact balance is not required," he said.

Klasinski said the map that was presented to commissioners last week is much closer in population between the proposed districts than the one supported by Culbertson.

Culbertson, who represents the 1st District, argued the map favored by the majority of the commission creates a 5th District that is not very compact.

Commissioner Vicky Kaaz, who represents the 2nd District, said several people from Alexandria Township reached out to her regarding redistricting. But there seemed to be a split regarding whether the township should become part of the 1st District or the 5th District.

Kaaz said she was OK with either of the two maps that were being considered. But Kaaz said she would go along with the recommendation of staff.

Doug Smith and Stieben reiterated their support for the original map.

Mike Smith, who serves as the commission chairman, said the direction from the commission was to go with the first map.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR

In other business

The Leavenworth County Commission:

• Approved an property and liability insurance package for the county for 2022. The county will be switching to Travelers Insurance for coverage next year. The package will cost $604,443, which is a savings from 2021 of $168,652.

• Received a briefing about planned fee changes for the Council on Aging's Senior Express transportation service.

• Met behind closed doors in executive session for about 13 minutes to consult with an attorney.