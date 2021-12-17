Crash blamed on wind

The Leavenworth Times

Strong winds are blamed for a crash near Tonganoxie, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported Wednesday at Tonganoxie Drive and 207th Street.

A 26-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, woman, was driving northeast on Tonganoxie Drive in a Toyota Corolla. Because of strong winds, the vehicle left the road and went airborne, traveling over a ditch before coming to rest, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

After the crash, the woman complained of pain in her shoulder and hip. She was transported to the Overland Park Regional Medical Center.